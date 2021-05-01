Chipotle offering Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice for limited time

The new rice option is compliant with keto, Whole30, paleo, vegan and vegetarian diets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle Mexican Grill has added Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice to its menus for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.

The restaurant chain said its latest plant-based option is "made with freshly grilled, riced cauliflower, finished with hand-chopped cilantro, lime and salt, and prepared fresh in-restaurant every day."

Just in time for the new year, the new rice option, which has four grams of net carbs per serving, is compliant with keto, Whole30, paleo, vegan and vegetarian diets.

"Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "That's why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals."

The Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice will cost $2 extra.