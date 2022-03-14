Show off your love for the Oldtimer and Chicken Crispers with new official Chili's merchandise

Fans can buy items such as button-down shirts, sticker packs or fanny packs, all styled in Chili's fashion.

DALLAS — Fans of the Oldtimer or the Presidente Margarita from Chili’s Grill & Bar can now let people know by the clothes they wear.

American casual dining restaurant Chili’s has added restaurant merchandise to its first official online shop, welcometochilis.com. Fans can buy items such as button-down shirts, sticker packs or fanny packs, all styled in Chili's fashion.

The initial run of products is already more than half gone with multiple items selling out within the first two hours, according to restaurant officials.

In 1975, Larry Lavine founded Chili's in Texas. The first location was in the Vickery Meadows area of Dallas, Texas. The company is now owned and operated by Brinker International.

As of 2017, there were 1,606 total locations served worldwide.

On Chili's main website, it reads that the restaurant's cultural beliefs include: