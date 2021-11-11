Thanksgiving for Truckers: Chester's Chicken and Love's Travel Stops to offer truckers giveaways

Chester's Chicken and Love's Travel Stops will be giving thanks to truckers with a free hat and mac and cheese side.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Chester's Chicken and Love's Travel stops will be holding a "Truckersgiving," starting on November 18.

Truckers who stop in to any joint location can receive a specially designed trucker hat and a free side of Chester’s new mac and cheese, with proof of a commercial driver's license, according to a press release.

The Vice President of Marketing for Chester's Chicken, William Culpepper, hopes to make a tradition out of this event.

"We established what we hope to become an annual holiday, Truckersgiving, to praise and thank truck drivers for all they do, including the acknowledgement that many are away from their families during the holiday season.” said Culpepper.

Here is where the Chester's Chicken at Love's Travel location is in our area:

22 Old Forge Rd., Jonestown