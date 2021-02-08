3 Central Pa. eateries among the participants in the inaugural Pennsylvania Big Pig Out pork barbecue trail

Redd's Smokehouse BBQ locations in Carlisle and Mechanicsburg and 3 Hogs BBQ in Hanover are among the 21 participating restaurants in the summer-long event.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Central Pennsylvania Barbecue restaurants are among the 21 listed participants in the inaugural PA Pork Producers Council Big Pig Out Barbecue Trail.

The Big Pig Out invites friends from across the state to travel throughout Pennsylvania, visiting up to nearly two dozen participating barbecue restaurants to fill their “passports” while “pigging out.”

Each restaurant will stamp the passports of visitors from now through September 30th.

The Central PA participants are:

Redd's Smokehouse BBQ, 109 N. Hanover St., Carlisle

Redd's Smokehouse BBQ, 4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

3 Hogs BBQ, 174 North St., Hanover

The full list of statewide participants is available here.

Not only do trailgoers get the chance to enjoy some of the state’s most mouth-watering pork from local BBQ connoisseurs, they also get the chance to win big prizes.

Those who log four stamps from participating restaurants earn an official Big Pig Out t-shirt; those who earn 10 or more stamps qualify for a t-shirt and a sampler of Pennsylvania-made barbecue sauces.

If you log 16 or more stamps, you earn a t-shirt, the sauce sampler AND a meat thermometer, and those who get a stamp from all 21 participating locations earn all the previously mentioned items and are entered to win a Traeger Grill prize pack valued at over $1,000.

“We’re thrilled to invite our neighbors from across Pennsylvania to come out to local restaurants to get a taste for some of the best pork barbecue the state has to offer," said Jason Manbeck, president of the PA Pork Producers Council. "The Big Pig Out is an opportunity to support our communities and to share the flavorful story of pork, all the while encouraging families to make memories when they hit the road to a destination near or far to collect those coveted passport stamps.”