Central Pa. is getting a new brewery: High Road Brewing Company

High Road Brewery Company will open in two locations: Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg. They'll be serving up craft beers, hand-crafted cocktails, and more.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video discusses the effects of climate change on the beer industry.

Central Pennsylvania is getting a new brewery: High Road Brewing Company.

Matt Flinchbaugh, owner of Flinchy’s and Home Slice at Walden, is expanding his restaurant repertoire and opening two High Road Brewing Company locations in Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg, according to a press release. Both locations will be serving up craft beers, hand-crafted cocktails, and Pa. preferred wines and spirits.

High Road Taproom, the location in Mechanicsburg, will open on Nov. 24 at 146 Walden Way in Charter Homes & Neighborhoods’ Walden community. The menu will feature food items served at Flinchy’s, Home Slice, and other Walden restaurants. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available, also according to the press release.

High Road Brewing Company, the second location, will open in Camp Hill Borough through a partnership with Neighbors & Smith at 1801 Market Street. This location will showcase an "innovative menu," that is still in development, but will also offer many of the same dishes from Flinchy’s and Home Slice, the press release went on.

The second location will also feature indoor dining on three levels, a two-sided bar with garage doors that will open into the restaurant, a take-out area, private dining spaces, and mezzanine overlooking Camp Hill Borough.