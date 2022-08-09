Celebrate National S'mores Day in Hershey

Hershey Park and surrounding locations will be celebrating the tasty treat all week long. The park will feature 19 s'mores-inspired foods.

HERSHEY, Pa. — August 10 marks National S'mores Day and there's no better way to celebrate than at the sweetest place on earth.

Hershey Park and surrounding locations will be celebrating the tasty treat all week long. The park will feature 19 s'mores-inspired foods available from Aug. 8 through the 14.

Some examples of the tasty treats include a S'mores King Size Shake and King Size Donut and Cookies.

For those looking for a more unconventional take on the treat, Milton's Ice Cream Parlor in Hershey's Chocolatetown is also offering grilled s'mores. The sandwich consists of Nutella, bacon, and mini marshmallows in between two cinnamon sugar-covered pieces of Texas Toast.

Another interesting treat available at the park is the s'mores burger. East Coast Burger Works is offering a unique half-pound burger topped with a bacon meringue and chocolate balsamic sauce.

A full list of treats available for a limited time at the park can be found here.

Restaurants at The Hershey Hotel and Hershey Lodge will also feature s'mores-inspired desserts on their menus.

Guests at The Hotel Hershey can enjoy a Peanut Butter S'mores Brownie at Harvest restaurant or can cool off with the Toasted Marshmallow Pop at the hotel's flagship restaurant, The Circular.

The new dessert is a spin on a popsicle with toasted marshmallow ice cream on a stick dipped in milk chocolate and plated with a graham cracker cookie, homemade toasted marshmallow and cherry sauce.