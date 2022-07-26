Get paid $100K to eat candy at home

Candy Funhouse is searching for a Chief Candy Officer. The taste-testing position is open to anyone ages 5 and over.

TORONTO, ON — A Canadian confectionary retailer is on the hunt for the world's first Chief Candy Officer.

Ontario-based Candy Funhouse is looking for a sweets aficionado who will decide which new products they will carry, lead candy board meetings, be the head candy taste tester and take charge on all things fun.

Children as young as 5 years old can apply, and there is no upper age limit. The only requirement for the position is an incessant love for candy.

“Here at Candy Funhouse we’re all about FUN, and who better to set our FUNhouse strategy than someone that is a real candy fanatic!" Jamal Hejazi, Candy Funhouse CEO, said via a press release. "Whoever lands this position better be ready for the ride of their lives, and to have chocolate flowing through their veins. I’m thrilled for all the candy adventures we have planned!”

Candy Funhouse's ideal CCO is someone who puts fun at the forefront of their daily routine.

"Candidates should have an undying enthusiasm and eagerness to enjoy confectionary products," the press release continues. "Candy Funhouse is looking for someone bold, creative, a natural born leader, ready to try new things, and that will give their honest opinion on all the candy they try."

The CCO will approve all candy in inventory. They will also have the exclusive right to award treats with the "CCO Stamp of Approval."

The position boasts a $100,000 annual salary, the option to work from home (based in Toronto, Ca. for Canadian residents or Newark, N.J. for American residents) and an "extensive" dental plan.

The Canadian company will provide all the tools and training necessary for success, including substantial palate training.