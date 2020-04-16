Become a "Supercook" during quarantine

Raise your hand if you have officially run out of ideas for dinner every night.
Well, of course, there's an app for that: Supercook!
It's is a recipe search engine that lets you figure out what to cook using the ingredients you already have at home.
So, if you bought a bunch of canned goods you haven't used yet, or have some milk and eggs that about to go bad, find a new recipe!
It may help you stretch the time in between your grocery store trips - and with today's environment - that could be a good thing.
You can also figure out ways to use your leftovers too.
If you're feeling really creative, make it a challenge and turn it into your own version of the TV show Chopped!
You can either use the website or download the mobile app too.
If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!
