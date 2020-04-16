Become a "Supercook" during quarantine

Can't come up with any more dinner ideas? An app can help save you time and money.

Raise your hand if you have officially run out of ideas for dinner every night.

Well, of course, there's an app for that: Supercook!

It's is a recipe search engine that lets you figure out what to cook using the ingredients you already have at home.

So, if you bought a bunch of canned goods you haven't used yet, or have some milk and eggs that about to go bad, find a new recipe!

It may help you stretch the time in between your grocery store trips - and with today's environment - that could be a good thing.

You can also figure out ways to use your leftovers too.

If you're feeling really creative, make it a challenge and turn it into your own version of the TV show Chopped!

You can either use the website or download the mobile app too.

If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!