Appalachian Brewing Company unveils new plant-based Beyond Beer collaboration

The brewery announced its upcoming plans to release Beyond Beer Brambleberry Saison, which will be the first collaboration alongside The Vegetable Hunter.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Beer and veggie lovers alike have some big things to celebrate!

Appalachian Brewing Company (ABC), which started in Harrisburg but now has various locations throughout central Pa., announced its upcoming collaboration with The Vegetable Hunter, a vegan eatery on Monday.

The two local establishments worked together to create Beyond Beer Brambleberry Saison, which nods to The Vegetable Hunter's vegan roots with a reference to the Beyond Burger meat substitute.

The Beyond Beer Saison is conditioned on pounds of blueberries, blackberries and strawberries that work together to create a subtle sweetness and intriguing flavor profile. From beer enthusiasts to self-described casuals, this beer aims to be a crowd-pleaser.

“This Saison-style beer was brewed at ABC’s Mechanicsburg location with the help of our friends at The Vegetable Hunter,” said Bruce Tanner, head brewmaster at ABC. "We kicked around a few styles, and eventually landed on a Saison style recipe with fruit additions; subtle notes from the fruits results in a beer that we are all very excited about!"