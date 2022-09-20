Survey: 1 in 3 American coffee drinkers have had their fill of pumpkin spice

37 percent of Americans in a recent survey taken last month said they're tired of hearing about pumpkin spice -- and it's not even peak season yet.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Have American coffee drinkers had their fill of pumpkin spice?

A recent survey says that might just be the case.

Fire Dept. Coffee, an Illinois-based, veteran-owned coffee company, recently conducted an online survey of 500 American consumers outlining their autumn coffee flavor preferences.

The survey revealed that some consumers are getting a little tired of the influx of pumpkin spice-themed product releases -- especially java.

The survey discovered:

Americans are experiencing pumpkin spice burnout: More than 1 in 3 (37%) Americans surveyed in August, before peak pumpkin spice season even started, said they were already tired of hearing about pumpkin spice.

