Allergy alert issued for Weis brand Moose Tracks ice cream due to undeclared allergen

SUNBURY, Pa. — Weis Markets has issued a recall for a specific ice cream due to an undeclared egg allergen.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, Weis announced it was recalling containers of Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream (48 oz) because the product may contain undeclared eggs.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product, Weis Markets said in a statement.

The ice cream flavor was distributed to all 197 Weis Markets stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01194.