First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center has officially welcomed its first baby!

Townsley Guy Stetzler was born at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to Devon and Steven Stetzler. He weighed six pounds and nine ounces.

Doctors say both mom and baby Townsley are doing well.

To commemorate the special occasion, Townsley's parents received a "first baby at Lancaster Medical Center" onesie and gift baskets full of treats for the parents, as well as Penn State gear.

The Medical Center’s Family Birthing Suite and the Penn State Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic – located on the hospital campus – opened on Monday, marking a milestone for improved access to women’s health services in Lancaster County.