Finishing the year strong | Coaching You

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The new year is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean we should give up on 2021 quite yet, at least according to Life Coach Liz Reihm.

Reihm joined FOX43 on Dec. 9 to discuss how to get started on your New Year's resolutions early, and how to stay motivated.

In order to "finish the year off strong," she shared a few tips.

First, identify one goal from this year's list that you can still complete. Is there a resolution that you've been putting off? Like joining a gym or trying a new restaurant? Reihm says to get started in the next couple of weeks.

Second, set yourself up for success in 2022; make those resolution lists early, and take care of any tiny errands that may be holding you up from getting a good start next year.

Third, stop a bad habit now, not later. There's no time like the present, and putting a stop to bad habits can't always wait.

And finally, rest and refresh. Many of us don't think about how taking a breather and relaxing sets us up for success every day. Taking care of your physical and mental wellbeing affects many other aspects of our lives.

