Fall cocktail recipes to lift your spirits

Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine and Good Spirits demonstrates how to make some seasonal cocktails that will lift your spirits during the autumn chill.

YORK, Pa. — As autumn blows into central Pennsylvania, so are new cocktail recipes from Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

Nate Snelbaker demonstrates how to make some seasonal cocktails that will lift your spirits during the fall chill.

These drinks are perfect for sipping by the campfire or enjoying in the warmth of your living room as you watch the leaves change.

Spiced Apple Brandy (Serves 2)

Ingredients

½ cup, Laird’s Applejack Brandy

1 cup, apple cider

½ cup, ginger ale

½ teaspoon, cinnamon

Apple slices, for garnish

Cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Star anise, for garnish

Sanding sugar, for garnish

Directions

Rim rocks glasses with the sanding sugar and fill them with ice; set aside. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a mixing glass filled with ice; stir. Strain the drink into the prepared glasses. Garnish the cocktail with apple slices, cinnamon sticks and star anise.

Papaya Rum Punch

Ingredients

1 ounce, Cruzan Light Rum

½ ounce, DeKuyper Triple Sec

¼ ounce, simple syrup

2 ounces, papaya juice

1 ounce, orange juice

Q Club Soda

Orange wheel, for garnish

Directions

Combine the first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with fresh ice. Top it off with club soda. Garnish the drink with the orange wheel.

Rotten Pumpkin

Ingredients

4 ounces, orange juice

1 ½ ounces, Romana Black Sambuca

Orange wedge

Directions