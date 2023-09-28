Fall cocktail recipes to lift your spirits

YORK, Pa. — As autumn blows into central Pennsylvania, so are new cocktail recipes from Fine Wine and Good Spirits.
Nate Snelbaker demonstrates how to make some seasonal cocktails that will lift your spirits during the fall chill.
These drinks are perfect for sipping by the campfire or enjoying in the warmth of your living room as you watch the leaves change.
Spiced Apple Brandy (Serves 2)
Ingredients
- ½ cup, Laird’s Applejack Brandy
- 1 cup, apple cider
- ½ cup, ginger ale
- ½ teaspoon, cinnamon
- Apple slices, for garnish
- Cinnamon sticks, for garnish
- Star anise, for garnish
- Sanding sugar, for garnish
Directions
- Rim rocks glasses with the sanding sugar and fill them with ice; set aside.
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a mixing glass filled with ice; stir.
- Strain the drink into the prepared glasses.
- Garnish the cocktail with apple slices, cinnamon sticks and star anise.
Papaya Rum Punch
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, Cruzan Light Rum
- ½ ounce, DeKuyper Triple Sec
- ¼ ounce, simple syrup
- 2 ounces, papaya juice
- 1 ounce, orange juice
- Q Club Soda
- Orange wheel, for garnish
Directions
- Combine the first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with fresh ice.
- Top it off with club soda.
- Garnish the drink with the orange wheel.
Rotten Pumpkin
Ingredients
- 4 ounces, orange juice
- 1 ½ ounces, Romana Black Sambuca
- Orange wedge
Directions
- Pour the orange juice into a cocktail glass filled with ice.
- Top it off with sambuca.
- Garnish the cocktail with the orange wedge