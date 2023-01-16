Fill a Glass with Hope | On the Bright Side

The Fill a Glass with Hope campaign helps Pennsylvania families who struggle with food insecurity.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a good chance you got a milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (PDA).

And while enjoying that shake, you may have noticed a "Fill a Glass with Hope" sign.

In this week's On the Brightside, FOX43's Gabrielle Mediak takes a look at the campaign that extends far beyond the Farm Show.

Now in its seventh year, the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign kicked off with a record $201,000 in donations. That money will be used to help Pennsylvania families who struggle with food security.

To date, Fill a Glass with Hope has provided more than 34 million servings of milk to families in need. The effort allows nine food backs across the state to bring clients nutritious dairy.

The campaign extends far beyond the farm show. Organizers say you can donate year round and anything you can give makes an impact.

"It doesn't always have to be big corporations donating hundreds of dollars," said Dave Smith, executive director of the PDA. "Individuals can give just pennies and it helps families in need."

Former NFL star Torrey Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens even noted his appreciation of the program.