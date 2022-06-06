Father's Day: Here are some over-the-top gifts to get your dad

Father's Day is a day set aside to honor the influence and contributions of fathers to society.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Father's Day is a celebration of fathers, grandfathers, and father figures, honoring fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the role fathers play in society. It's also an opportunity to show your dad how much he means to you and the role he has played in shaping your life.

There's no better way to show appreciation to our fathers than showering them with gifts.

Here's a list of the best over-the-top gifts for your dad:

An engraved beer gift set

Decanter set

Sporting goods (golf clubs, apparel, running shoes, etc.)

Noise-canceling headphones

Home improvement and gardening tools

Grooming kit

A new watch

Fashion accessories

Cologne

Personalized garment bag