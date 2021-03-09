New museum in Gettysburg gives kids a glance to the past

The new museum "Children of Gettysburg 1863" opens Sept. 4, and gives children a chance to see what it was like during for kids during the battle.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A new interactive adventure for young historians opens this weekend in Gettysburg.

The Gettysburg foundation is set to open "The Children of Gettysburg 1863" museum this Saturday at the former Rupp House History Center.

The new children's museum will tell the stories of children, teens and young adults who lived in Gettysburg during and after the battle.

The museum is designed for children K-5, and takes families through interactive exhibits like Growing Up in Gettysburg, The Soldiers are Coming, Surviving the Battle and Remembering Gettysburg.

The museum's manager says the location mixes history with fun hands-on activities for all kids to enjoy.

They try to "not make it too scary for our children that are going to come through here, but at least give them an understanding that this was rough," said Museum Manager Bethany Yingling. "This was not something that was a happy experience for these kids, so we want to make it fun for our kids today."

The museum is opening after a full interior renovation of the ground floor of the Rupp House, which previously showed visitors what civilian life was like during the battle.

The new adventure will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting this Saturday. through Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The museum will then reopen 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, from Friday, Nov. 26, through March 31, 2022.

Children of Gettysburg 1863 is currently free for children ages 12 and younger with a ticketed adult.