Lebanon County veteran receives new, mortgage free home

James Fizer, a former U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal, says he and his family are overjoyed to be able to receive this new home and feel blessed.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — James Fizer and his family woke up with a new beginning to their lives Thursday morning: a brand new-mortgage-free home.

Fizer is a former U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal who is a decorated combat-wounded veteran.

The former corporal was a military child who followed the footsteps of his father to serve the U.S. nation when he joined the military in 2002.

Fizer served two tours in Iraq during his four years in the military and received many awards for his strength and perseverance in the line of duty. In 2006, Cpl. Fizer was honorably discharged.

To assist veterans in the transition from military to civilian life, the Military Warriors Support Foundation's "Homes4WoundedHeroes" and "Homes4GoldStars" program collaborate with multiple organizations to gift veterans with new, mortgage free homes across all 50 states.

For Cpl. Fizer and his family, the foundation partnered with Wells Fargo.

"Our veterans give so much of themselves for us and for our freedoms and Wells Fargo feels honored, quite frankly, to be able to in some small way try to give back," said Laura Haffner, regional bank director for the Greater Pa. region of Wells Fargo.

The grant manager for the Military Warrior Support Foundation says the organization works to provide more than just a home to veterans like Cpl. Fizer, but stick by their side so they can achieve success.

"That means what kind of support structure in the area do they have, opportunities for employment and education," said Peterson. "It's about supporting them and walking side by side with them as they transition.

Cpl. Fizer says this is a new chapter for him and his family, especially his two sons.

"We want them to have an opportunity to grow up better than we did and just give them the best possible home life that they can have," he said.

He explains his family had stayed in previous residences but were met with multiple difficulties. However, Cpl. Fizer says he never lost hope and faith.

"God has a reason for the way things happen and the time it happens," said Cpl. Fizer. "We could be homeless, so I mean this is a true blessing."