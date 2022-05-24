Regal Cinemas charging $2 for certain movies this summer

Regal Cinemas is giving families a cheap way to escape the heat this summer.

WASHINGTON — Are you looking for a way to enjoy the summertime while on a budget with your family? Regal Cinemas is hosting its "2022 Summer Movie Express" and showing several movies for $2.

According to the company, the cheaper tickets are only available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The newest movies weren't included in the special deal. However, viewers will likely still be familiar with some of the featured titles, including "Despicable Me," "Space Jam," "Tom and Jerry," "Shrek," and "Minions."

Regal Cinemas has locations in 43 states plus Washington, D.C., but the movie deal for this summer will only be found at certain locations.

School's OUT for Summer Movie Express! 🚂 Beginning May 24, the whole family can enjoy $2 tickets for the first show of the day every Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal (G/PG options provided). First up:



🦁 Madagascar

⚔️ The Lego Ninjago Movie



Tickets. 🎟️: https://t.co/ZiepK7oHeO pic.twitter.com/b4wawqa3JL — Regal (@RegalMovies) May 19, 2022

You can click here for the list of movies and dates available for this summer, and to see if a theater near you will have this special.

Here are the Regal Theater locations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia: