Regal Cinemas charging $2 for certain movies this summer

WASHINGTON — Are you looking for a way to enjoy the summertime while on a budget with your family? Regal Cinemas is hosting its "2022 Summer Movie Express" and showing several movies for $2.
According to the company, the cheaper tickets are only available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The newest movies weren't included in the special deal. However, viewers will likely still be familiar with some of the featured titles, including "Despicable Me," "Space Jam," "Tom and Jerry," "Shrek," and "Minions."
Regal Cinemas has locations in 43 states plus Washington, D.C., but the movie deal for this summer will only be found at certain locations.
You can click here for the list of movies and dates available for this summer, and to see if a theater near you will have this special.
Here are the Regal Theater locations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia:
- Regal Gallery Place & 4DX - 701 7th NW, Washington, DC 20001
- Regal Kingstone ScreenX &RPX - 5910 Kingstowne Towne Center, Alexandria, VA 22315
- Regal Majestic & IMAX - 900 Ellsworth Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20910
- Regal Ballston Quarter - 671 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
- Regal Hyattsville Royale - 6505 America Blvd, Hyattsville, MD 20782
- Regal Fairfax Towne Center - 4110 West Ox Rd Suite #12110, Fairfax, VA 22033
- Regal Rockville Center - 199 E Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD 20850
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.