Homeschooling made easy: Expert gives free, daily recorded classes

With schools across Pennsylvania closed for at least one more week, what are you doing to help your child's mind stay sharp?

Munson says her service is offering a new series called Knowledge On The Go, which features video lessons in math, English language arts, and science subjects. Great Minds follows Common Core curriculum, and offers math classes for K-12 students, English for K-8, and science courses for students Grades 3-5. Teachers deliver the lessons, which are available on any device. Munson says there will be 25 video lessons across the three topics per day.