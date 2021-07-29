Teen looking for forever family opens up about life in rap song with Grammy-nominated artist

David, 13, joined SaulPaul in the recording studio, where he rapped about his hardships in life and what he hopes for in his future family.

AUSTIN, Texas — Freestyle is not an easy art to master, but David – or "Young Dave" – has a natural talent for it.

His life has had its rocky moments, but he holds onto hope that a family will adopt him soon. Until then, he uses rapping as his creative outlet to let go of his worries and embrace life.

"That was my life. I have been in and out and all around," David free-style rapped during his session about his time in the Texas foster care system.

The 13-year-old's stories are not easy to share, so music helps him let it out.

KVUE has highlighted David before, but COVID-19 made it tough to dive deep into his passion. So, this time around, we had to go all out.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet David 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The Heart Gallery of Central Texas recruited Grammy-nominated artist SaulPaul for help. He took David to a recording studio to help him fine-tune his skills.

"I'm going to teach you how to get comfortable," SaulPaul said.

As a performer, SaulPaul explained to Young Dave that confidence is key but tuning out the noise is just as important.

After his pep talk, SaulPaul strummed the guitar and led David on a freestyle journey. David quickly and confidently jumped in, rapping about the difficulties he faced in life and his hopes for the future.

A #ForeverFamilies original song with @SaulPaul? You heard it here first! 😎 Tomorrow on #DaybreakATX, we’ll introduce you to David, a sweet 13-year-old looking for a family to call his own. pic.twitter.com/M1NCP8wJkE — KVUE News (@KVUE) July 29, 2021

It is clear that David's passion is rapping, but he is also interested in being an architect.

David is also focused on the present and finding an adoptive family who is honest and will treat him with respect.

SaulPaul, who was adopted by his grandmother when he was just a toddler, shared some words of wisdom with the young artist.

"I had an amazing grandmother who adopted me. She's the reason I am successful now. She passed away. So, I have had a lot of bad things happen to me in life, but I'm still successful," SaulPaul said. "That's why I like to tell my story. It is not a sad story."

To learn more about David or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.