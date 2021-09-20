York Libraries score 'GOAL' to get all first graders reading | Family First with FOX43

The library system's "Grand One at the Library" initiative has helped more than 37,000 first graders read since 2008.

DOVER, Pa. — Acronyms and double-meanings aside, the York County Library (YCL) system's first grade reading initiative scores a huge "goal" every year.

The library's "Grade One at the Library" (GOAL) program aims to get library cards in the hands of every first grade student across the county. According to the National Institute For Literacy, most students should be able to do entry-level reading by the time they're finished with first grade.

"I'm not sure there were balloons coming down (for one million), but for two million? I can make that happen," Jaclyn Cassidy, director of Youth Services for YCL said.

Cassidy's excitement for GOAL is hard to hide. Since its inception in 2008, GOAL has led to 37,047 library cards being handed out to local students, leading to more than one million books being checked out of York County's 14 area libraries.

The idea behind GOAL centers on empowerment: if you give a child their own library card to check out their own books, they'll feel older and more responsible, and want to come back to read more.

"You're putting power into the child's hands," Cassidy said. "They can come into the library, and pick out the books that are going to be of interest to them."

Parents can register their children for the free program online or through participating classroom now until Oct. 8. First graders who are already library members can participate, too. Following registration, library cards are mailed to students at home.

First grade classes which register the most students are entered into a raffle to win a visit from featured author, and York County native, Anthony Fredericks. Students who visit the library three times during October and November will also win a copy of Fredericks' book "Tall Tall Tree."