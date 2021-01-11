York Library 'leaps' into STEAM education for kids, parents | Family First with FOX43

The York County Library system's "LEAP Into Science" program promotes science, technology, engineering, arts, and math learning.

DOVER, Pa. — One of the most difficult challenges for parents is getting any child out of the house on a Saturday, let alone a cold, damp, drizzly one.

Taking them to the library? Might be near impossible.

That's why the York County Library (YCL) system is trying to make weekends fun for families.

Once a month, until April, the YCL is hosting its annual "LEAP Into Science" program. It's part of the system's push to increase STEAM-based education. You likely better know it as STEM: science, technology, engineering, and math. The added "A" stands for arts.

"What you're doing is sparking that creativity and curiosity around science," Jaclyn Cassidy, director of youth services at the York County Library, said. "You're always more likely to do something when it's fun."

Kids definitely appeared to be having fun during the first monthly activity. At least, what's more fun for children than being encouraged to get dirty?

October's focus was the Halloween-themed "Spooky Science." Kids got to mix common household objects like corn starch, baking soda, water, and vinegar to make a slimy substance called an "oobleck." An oobleck is a liquid that when you pour it, acts like a solid when other objects interact with it.

It's also ooey, and gooey, and perfect for kids to play with.

"You could see how much fun the kids were having...doing hands on experiments," Cassidy said. "They're watching science happen and they were the ones being the scientists."

STEM, or STEAM-based education, is feeding into one of the fastest growing job fields in the country. Not only have studies shown STEM learning is an early indicator of future academic success in kindergarten through fifth graders, but according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM-related jobs are expected to grow nine percent, an estimated 10.6 million jobs, between now and 2028.

York Library's next "LEAP" event is Nov. 20, titled "Measuring Up (and Down): Cooking Quantities." December's program is called "Here’s Looking at You: The Science of Light." The 2022 events have not been made public yet.