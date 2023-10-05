Family discussion about mental health | Family First

The responsibility to make the conversation about mental health comfortable rests largely on parents.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — When it comes to mental health, a lot of focus has been placed on “normalizing the conversation,” but what if that conversation is between a parent and a child?

Joelle Jones, a licensed clinical social worker at UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics - Heritage, says talking about mental health should be as easy as talking about physical health.

“Why is it easier to talk about, you know, pains in our legs, or pains in our ears, or a toothache but yet we can’t really talk about being sad,” said Jones.

She says the responsibility to make that conversation comfortable rests on the parents. This is something that tends to be easier the younger the child.

The older your kids get, the more difficult starting the conversation may be, which is why Jones stresses the importance of listening.

“I think the more casual that you’re able to make it and the more that you're showing that you’re interested, that you are prepared to do active listening rather than you know trying to change how they feel,” said Jones.

No matter how approachable a parent is, a child might feel more comfortable talking with someone else, like an aunt, uncle, coach or teacher.

Even if you’re not the one they choose to talk to, there are a few things you should be on the lookout for.

“If you see an impact in appetite, sleep, and if you see just a lot of behavioral change across environments, that’s probably the best indicator that you need to consider whether or not something more might be going on,” explained Jones.

“If you see something that concerns you, bring it to a professional.

Jones says even a pediatrician can help answer questions and address concerns. They might even be able to catch something a parent misses, which is another reason why annual check-ups are so important.