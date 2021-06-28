Finding the right sunscreen for your family, plus other summer safety tips | Family First with FOX43

Dr. Brian Green, a pediatric dermatologist at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, shared his best advice on how to keep your children safe under the hot summer sun.

HERSHEY, Pa. — What's the most important summer accessory?

Is it a pair of sunglasses? A new bathing suit? Perhaps a good book for reading poolside or on the beach?

It's guaranteed none of those things are half as enjoyable if your skin is sunburnt. That's why the best thing to carry around with you this summer, (or any season if you ask a doctor), is a tube of sunscreen.

Doctor Brian Green, a pediatric dermatologist at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, admitted it can be intimidating looking at all the sunblock options at the grocery store or pharmacy.

"If you wanted to simplify it a little bit, look for an SPF of 30," Dr. Green said. "There are certainly higher numbers, but you're not getting bang for your buck."

SPF30 sunscreens, Green said, will block 97% of the sun's harmful rays, whereas an SPF 50 or higher, for example, only blocks 97.3% or 97.4%. The difference is negligible.

"Even though the number is much higher, you're not getting much of a return," he said.

When you're shopping for sunscreen, brands don't matter as much as the chemicals in them. Dr. Green said a store-brand sunscreen will cost you significantly less than a major label sunblock, but if they say on the label "Broad Spectrum" and it's water resistant for 40 or 80 minutes, you are covering yourself.

Sunscreen for younger kids should include either the active ingredient of zinc oxide or titanim dioxide.

"These are the two best for babies and are the least likely to cause any problems," Dr. Green said. "Because they are a sunblock, and not a chemical sunscreen, they do a better job at protecting skin."

That said, parents should avoid bringing kids under six months old into the sun. If they are outside, keep them in the shade, and have hats and long sleeve clothing available.