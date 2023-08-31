Spit test could help concussion patients | Family First

A new study identified biological changes in the saliva of pediatric concussion patients that can help predict who will need more treatment and time to recover.

YORK, Pa. — Any traumatic brain injury in children can be scary, and getting the right treatment as early as possible is critical to recovery, but it is difficult to predict which kids will recover within a few weeks and which will have persistent symptoms that affect their lives for months.

"If we can detect children who might be at risk to experience a persistent post-concussion symptom, the doctor can treat them differently," said Dr. Ginger Yang with MPH/Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The study examined molecules called microRNA in the saliva of pediatric concussion patients at initial treatment, as well as two weeks and four weeks after their injury.

Dr. Katherine Miller with Nationwide Children's Hospital said, "We can identify, in a tube, 800 different microRNAs, which one is which, and then, essentially, the technology allows us to count what microRNA is there and how much of it is there."

Using this method, scientists identified thirteen microRNA that are expressed differently in children who experience persistent post-concussive symptoms