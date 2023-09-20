Navigating respiratory virus season | Family First

Just as the weather starts to cool off, and we shift to indoor activities, some common sicknesses like respiratory viruses are starting to reappear.

“We do see more respiratory viruses this time of year,” said Dr. Naazneen Iqbal, a pediatrician at UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics Hummelstown. “There are the common cold viruses, which can include rhinovirus, adenovirus, basically a whole slew of viruses but the ones that we tend to think about are COVID, flu and RSV. “

There are several things you can do to navigate what some call respiratory virus season.

“One of the best ways to protect our kids is to get them vaccinated,” said Dr. Iqbal. “We have the new seasonal flu, and the new COVID vaccine for this season has just been rolled out in the past few weeks.”

Also, don’t be afraid to reschedule those play dates or to keep your child home from school if they are sick.

While at home, where are a few tips from health care professionals to keep sick children comfortable:

Make sure they’re receiving lots of rest and fluids.

If the child is old enough and seems uncomfortable, use ibuprofen or acetaminophen to treat fevers.

Nasal saline sprays and humidifiers can help with congestions and coughs.

Still some symptoms warrant a trip to the doctor, including high fever and trouble breathing.

“Breathing fast, wheezing, sucking in their muscles every time they take a breath, or their nose is flaring every time they take a breath—these are all symptoms of increased work of breathing and this is not something you can manage at home,” explained Dr. Iqbal.

If any symptom doesn’t seem to be getting better after one - two weeks, Dr. Iqbal recommends reaching out to your health care provider.

Unless CDC guidelines say otherwise, Dr. Iqbal says once your child is symptom-free for 24 hours without the assistance of medication, they’re usually good to go back to school.