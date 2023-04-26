Celebrate National Library Week | Family First

This year’s theme is “There's More to the Story,” to honor all the great things libraries offer on top of books.

YORK, Pa. — It is National Library Week. The first National Library Week was held in 1958 to celebrate libraries and encourage people to visit their local library.

Libraries throughout south central Pennsylvania offer job/career prep and school tutoring, as well as a variety of events.

At York County Libraries, you can check out a mobile hotspot so you can access high speed wireless internet at home.

In Lancaster County, the library system offers the Family Museum Pass Program, which allows you and your family the opportunity to visit some great local museums, free of charge.

“Our mission here is to connect people here with resources, information and community building opportunities,” said Jamie Hall, the director of development at Lancaster Public Library. “That means that people can come and join us to enrich their lives, entirely for free.”

In honor of National Library Week, libraries throughout the region have special events planned.

The Littlestown Library in Adams County will be hosting National Library Week trivia for those 16 and older on Wednesday, April 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In Dauphin County, MARCO, the state-of-the art Exploration Station, will be traveling around the county. On Thursday, April 27, it will be at Laurel Hill Townhouses in Williamstown from 2:15 to 4 p.m.