Harrisburg community garden teaches children about urban agriculture, nutrition | Family First with FOX43

The garden, located behind the Camp Curtain YMCA, supplies fresh produce to a portion of the Harrisburg area which struggles with food insecurity.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It only takes a few steps into the garden located behind the Camp Curtain YMCA to realize how special it is.

The plot of land, which sizes out to no more than 40 feet by 40 feet, is packed to its brim with enough produce and plants to fill a farmer's market. Tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, corn, carrots, squash. The list goes on. Swiss chard, comfrey, ginger, beets.

Even the flowers, a dazzling display of zinnias, are edible, according to the garden's chief operator and cultivator, Rafiqya Muhammad.

"We're supposed to eat food to sustain life," she said. "That other stuff isn't good for us. Getting food coming from the ground, knowing what you're putting in your food, and then consuming it, there's a difference."

Much of the food which grows year-round in the garden will go directly back into the community. The Camp Curtain "Y" has an in-house chef who gets the produce from Muhammad, then prepares it for meals made available to people who need them.

Some of the food will also go to the kids helping out at the garden.

"They'll get a chance to go home, wash [the food], prepare it," Muhammad said. "It's all about bringing the family back together."

The garden is also open to everyone, like six-year-old Jayla Lane. Lane, and her mother Stephanie, have been coming to the garden to volunteer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work they're able to do with Rafiqya is potentially life-altering. Jayla lives with a neurological condition known as Pourier-Bienvenu Syndrome. Helping out at the garden likely means more to this mother-daughter duo than many of us will ever realize.

"Anything she does with her hands just calms her," Stephanie said. "It's getting her hands in something, doing something that she doesn't have to talk, because she's speech disabled and intellectually disabled."

The connection Muhammad shares with the Lanes is one which is echoed throughout multiple families across the Capital Region.

She started the garden more than four years ago. Jamien Harvey, executive director of both the Camp Curtain and East Shore YMCAs, approached her with the idea to cultivate community gardens in the city. They grew larger, literally and figuratively, than he ever imagined.

"She knows the community, loves the people, and loves the kids," Harvey said.

She also loves nutrition and family. Muhammad says she has 40 grandchildren and eight great-grandkids. Teaching them about being healthy, she feels, is one of her greatest accomplishments.

"This is teaching us how to eat properly," she said. "We should be staying healthy. We should not be a sick people,"