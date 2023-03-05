Having fun in the garden | Family First

Gardening can be a fun, educational activity for the kids while they’re out of school.

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — All the recent rain we’ve seen will have those gardens flourishing.

Even if you don’t have a green thumb, gardening can still be a great activity, especially for families.

Logan Grudi, the owner of Sow N Grow Greenhouse in Thomasville, York County, has always had a passion for gardening, turning it into a business shortly after the birth of her first son Nolan.

With little feet running around, gardening is now a family activity in the Grudi household.

“I just wanted to share that interest with my children,” said Grudi. “So I always bring him out to the garden and have him help me plant, water, weed, but my favorite is when we harvest our vegetables; that’s really exciting for him as well.”

It’s something that you can do too as you look for fun, educational activities for the kids while they’re out of school.

“It teaches the science behind how plants grow; they need water, nutrients, sunlight,” said Grudi. “And it also teaches them where your food comes from. It doesn’t just come from the grocery store.”

If you’re not sure where to start, throughout the summer Grudi will be holding different family weekends, teaching parents and kids at home gardening projects.

The first project will be egg carton seed starters, taught May 6 and 7.

Grudi says to stop by the greenhouse and let them know you want to do the project.

It’s an enriching and fun activity that both parents and kids can enjoy.