Family First with FOX43: Making the back-to-school decision during COVID-19

Families across the commonwealth are facing a big decision: Do we send our children back to school this fall, or keep them at home for online learning?
It's a choice that can cause a lot of stress and anxiety, and if you're not careful, that can have a negative impact on your kids.
FOX43's Matt Maisel spoke with health experts about the best practices in making that decision, and the process one family went through to settle on theirs, in this week's Family First with FOX43.
