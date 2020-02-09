Family First with FOX43: Helping your student cope with back-to-school mental health

Your child is back at school, be it in person or remotely, but in many cases, what has made school fun for them in the past is different.
Whether sports or other after-school activities have been cancelled, or they can't see friends because of social distancing rules, the school they're going back to this fall is different than the one they abruptly left last March.
Doctor Taranjeet Jolly, a child psychiatrist with the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, spoke to FOX43 about the red flags parents should watch out for in their children, and what they can do in terms of family activities to help fill the void in their kids' lives.