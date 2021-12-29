Health care providers cancel vaccination events due to COVID-19 risk

Family First Health in York says it is canceling its larger COVID-19 vaccination events because of a high volume of coronavirus cases reported in the area.

YORK, Pa. — Family First Health in York says it is canceling its larger COVID-19 vaccination events to keep staff and community members safe after a high volume of coronavirus cases has been reported in the county.

Cancelations include the Keystone Kidspace New Year Pediatric Vaccination clinic, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 7 in York.

Instead of the larger events, all appointments will be moved to Family First Health's George Street center.

Family First Health also offers free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines by appointment on Tuesday evenings from 4 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The shots are also available by appointment on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.