Benefit ride and car show hosted in Lancaster County in support of a woman with an ongoing heart disease

Ashley Mahoney hosted a benefit ride and car show fundraiser to help raise funds for her mother's medical expenses

DENVER, Pa. — Ashley Mahoney of Ephrata decided to gather her family, friends, and community members to aid in her mother's long battle with heart complications.

Mahoney says her mother Tammy Galbreath has had four heart attacks in the last seven years, and ten heart catheterizations including near-death experiences.

"In 2014, she had actually passed away on the table, during her very first heart catheterization, and since then it's just been horrible," said Mahoney.

Galbreath has had to move to different treatment centers due to increasing heart troubles, Mahoney says they must make trips to Philadelphia for doctor visits at least once a month.

"Every few months she's back in the hospital with more heart catheterizations, and she's currently looking at a second bypass surgery because right after she flatlined they ended up doing bypass surgery," said Mahoney.

All proceeds from the vehicle shows and vendors will go to Galbreath's medical expenses, an effort her father says will help for now. Russ Samuels of Honeybrook says Galbreath has tried multiple times to get help from the state.

"The state denied her three, two times. She's going back for the third time," said Samuels, "she takes nycoglycerin pills regularly and she shouldn't have to live like that."

FOX43 spoke with loved ones who echoed the same sentiment.

"For once she needs help and it's like all the doors close on her, and sometimes it hurts and it ain't right," said Colleen Geesy of Columbia.