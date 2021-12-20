Enola family stresses appreciation after the loss of a loved one

Enola native Jeff Parker died of bed sores after a three-month fight in and out of hospitals.

ENOLA, Pa. — Courtney Parker says the loss of her husband Jeff was a fight lost too soon.

"I guess I just tried to stay positive and thought he had overcome so much at times that he was just going to come home," Parker said.

Jeff Parker died at the age of 53 after a three-month-long fight with heart complications, eventually ending in bed sores or pressure ulcers.

Courtney Parker says after undergoing treatment for heart complications, Jeff went into multi-system organ failure. After going into dialysis, Parker began to grow a small bedsore which eventually grew, resulting in the need for surgery.

"They did another four-hour surgery and it was just too much," Parker said. "Once they get...anywhere close to the spine, they consider it a non-survivable wound."

Jeff leaves behind four children, a wife, and an almost 20-year-family business, leaving a heavy toll on his wife.

Parker's oldest daughter Kelsie has thought about her own new struggles.

"He won't see me graduate college or anything I do in my career, so it's weird, but he's watching over me," Kelsie said.

The 20-year-old Shippensburg University junior explained this upcoming Christmas will be one of the first big changes in her family.

The absence of "blaring Christmas music," and Jeff waiting on the couch will be weird but she says she's getting by with what her dad taught her best.

"I'm kind of the one that just throws jokes out there and tries to make everyone laugh, forget about it, or joke about things like my dad would do to bring back the happy memories," Kelsie said.

Community businesses such as "Jigsy's Brewpub and Restaurant" have created fundraisers to help the family with finances and support.