Giving your children space to grow, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Aug. 2 to discuss how to let go as a parent. In their latest podcast, "You Feed and Water Them, Now Let Your Kids Grow," both women discuss how they raised their children, and how even though they're confident in the job they did, it's difficult to give them space to "do their thing." They offer each other some advice, and discuss how to be the best parents they can be to their now adult children.