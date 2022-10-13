New nonprofit seeks to comfort those who have suffered the loss of a child

After Bernice Quesenberry lost her daughter suddenly when she was 5-and-a-half weeks old, she decided to do something with her grief.

Quesenberry is the CEO and president of Chasing the Rainbows, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers daily support groups and resources for individuals, couples, and families dealing with infertility and grieving pregnancy and infant loss.

Speaking about her own loss, Bernice said the following:

"We (she and her husband) felt isolated and alone since this really is the silent grief," she said. "We had a few days to process this traumatic grief, then we needed to continue with everyday life and it’s just not that easy. Nobody knew how to talk about it or how to help us. This organization is in honor of our baby girl and not letting other families feel lost and alone."

Quesenberry said that ultimately, her goal is to help people who are acclimating back to everyday life after the significant tragedy that is losing a child. She also wants to help couples who are going through this together.

"My husband and I went through a very difficult time because we were grieving differently," she explained. "Having male and female separated support groups will allow a safe space for them to vent in their own way." Something she says, her organization offers.

Quesenberry added that going forward, she would like for the community and corporations and businesses to get more involved in her organization.

"By being apart of our organization or making a donation, you are helping these partners and families by giving them specific resources for their loss: care packages, weighed blankets, weighted cuddle cubs," she said. "But the biggest part is the daily support groups offered for infertility, pregnancy, infant loss, and pregnancy after loss."