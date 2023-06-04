Falcons lay eggs at nesting site in downtown Harrisburg

23 years after the first peregrine falcons nested in downtown Harrisburg, another family of the birds is making their home on Market Street.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Twenty-three years after the first peregrine falcons nested in downtown Harrisburg, another generation of the birds is making their home on the Rachel Carson State Office Building (RCSOB).

The building became a nesting site years after Pennsylvania's Rachel Carson published research in 1962 titled "Silent Spring," in which she warned the scientific community of the dangers of the indiscriminate use of pesticides.

Peregrine falcons were driven to the brink of extinction when persistent organic pollutants such as DDT caused the lining of their egg shells to thin.

The birds were listed as a federally endangered species in 1973 and added to Pennsylvania's threatened list. After the species recovered a bit, it was removed from the federal list in 1999 and Pennsylvania's list in 2021. The peregrine falcon is protected under the Game and Wildlife Code and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 in the commonwealth today.

The current mated pair has laid three eggs so far this nesting season. Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) say the female could lay up to two more eggs in the coming days.

Both falcons currently nesting on the Market Street building were banded as hatchlings, meaning the DEP has been able to study them for much of their lives.

The female falcon, known as 09/BS, hatched in 2017. Her grandparents were the former dominant pair and her grandmother nested on the same State Office Building from 2000-2010.

The current male, 85/AK, was first seen around the RCSOB in 2021. He and his mother hail from Philadelphia.