What's your number? Exploring the Enneagram personality test

The Enneagram personality test focuses on your core motivation as a person and how that impacts your self-growth and interactions with others.

Taking multiple tests can help you accurately figure out your type.

You can also take a different test here or here .

As we dive into explaining what it is, take the Enneagram test here .

The Enneagram personality test is growing in popularity as more people are using it in therapy and counseling, business training and the aforementioned successful meme and graphic design accounts on social media.

But what the heck does that mean? How can being a type 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 or 9 determine anything about you?

You've probably seen the nice drawings and memes on Instagram joking about what coffee shop or Christmas ornament you are based on something called an Enneagram type.

However, Enneagram coaches remind people that we all have a little bit of each of the types inside us. This is simply a tool to learn more about yourself.

The largest piece of criticism about the Enneagram model is that the nine types are largely ambiguous to the point that it's easy to shoehorn someone into any one of the nine types based on their answers, likening it to the " Barnum Effect " associated with fortunetelling and astrology.

Some disagree with that harsh assessment , saying even though there's little rigor in the way of peer-reviewed studies on the test, it still functions as a valuable tool for self-insight.

More so than even the Myers-Briggs test, the Enneagram has been widely criticized for employing pseudoscience, meaning it has little actual scientific backing or merit.

Parents can also learn the strengths of their type and how they can translate to better parenting, but don't try to type your young children. The Enneagram reveals your true personality, not your outward behavior toward others.

For that same reason, businesses are using Enneagram training for coworkers to know how to best work with each other and engage with clients.

More counselors and therapists are beginning to use the Enneagram in counseling for couples. Knowing your partner's Enneagram type can help you both better understand how to best communicate based on each other's personality.

Knowing your personality type can help you notice when you may be in a bad headspace and learn steps you can take to help yourself reset.

You can do everything or nothing. Enneagram coaches remind people knowing your type is a tool for personal growth, not a label that dictates your life.

What do I do with my number?

A type 7 tends to take on the more perfectionist traits of a type 1 when stressed but takes on the healthy traits of a rational thinking type 5 when they're in a good headspace.

The lines that connect the personalities are showing how each type may act in times of stress and growth.

Every type can also have two "wings," which are simply traits from the two personality types adjacent to yours on the Enneagram. So a type 9 might have a type 1 or type 8 wing.

Each type is represented by a number and name that exemplifies the dominant trait of that personality. Different websites will give these types similar but slightly different names.

The analysis can be likened to that of the Myers-Briggs test in that each personality can be identified with basic strengths and weaknesses that can provide a person with revelations, aiding in their self-understanding and self-awareness.

The position of the nine types on the Enneagram is said to provide insight into their connections with the other types. How a person answers the test's questions determines which number or type they fit into.

Simply put: Nine personality types mapped on a geometric shape called the Enneagram that gave the test its name.

Self-Growth and Mental Health :

So now that you have your number, we're exploring how to use it.

10News worked with four Enneagram coaches to turn that test result into a tool to help in life.

"It's fun to know about yourself. I think it's interesting to learn about why you do things you do," said Paula Hollingsworth, a counselor and type 1 certified Enneagram coach.

"All of a sudden, you have language for what you felt for your whole life," said Paige Severance, a type 5 certified Enneagram coach.

"You almost feel like, if anybody knows my type, they're gonna know too much about me," said Corretta Woodard, a counselor and type 2 certified Enneagram coach.

"It's not a box that you're putting people in, it's helping people kind of know and understand who they are," said Daniel Park, a real estate agent and type 9 Enneagram coach.

All these coaches agree there's a sort of power in leaning into your type for self-growth. Even if you're not sure you really love the personality type you fall into.

"It's hard because you find out things that you'd wish you hadn't found out, but it's good that you did because then you can change it," Paula said.

Once you know your type, you learn that more than just one of the numbers on the Enneagram chart relates to you.

"There are levels of development," Paige said. "There is high level when you're doing really well. There's average when you're kind of asleep to yourself and kind of going through the world unconscious. And then there's the lower level where you're not doing well at all."

Looking at the chart above, you'll notice each number has two lines that connect it to two other numbers.

Those indicate the personality traits you take on in times of stress and in times of growth.

For example, type 7s are known for being upbeat, spontaneous people who love adventure, have a fear of missing out on the next best thing and can be scattered despite their glass-half-full approach to life.

In times of stress, or the lower level of development, a type 7 takes on some of the negative traits of a type 1. That means they can become perfectionists, fixating on small details of big projects and snapping when people interrupt their work.

In times of higher-level growth, a type 7 takes on the positive traits of a type 5, meaning they can step back and view problems from a rational standpoint and weigh all options without emotions getting in the way.

"Our personalities change a lot based on circumstances, environment, history, that kind of thing," Daniel said.

These coaches said each Enneagram type has different wake-up calls that alert them when they realize they need to prioritize their mental health.

"You can begin to see when you need to fill up, or when you need to shut down for a little while and rest," Corretta said.

She gave suggestions of what each Enneagram type should do when they're feeling depleted, sad or just in a funk.

Type 1

Having things planned out and in order

Remembering what you like to do for fun

Having help around the house

Taking time for yourself

Slowing down

Type 2

Do things that you want to do

Someone asking you how you’re doing

Being with people you love

Taking care of your needs

Saying “no”

Type 3

Having a day with no responsibilities

Receiving positive reinforcement

Getting enough sleep

Putting work away

Getting outside

Type 4

Being unapologetically true to yourself

Having alone time with music

Having deep conversations

Spending time in nature

Nice ambiance

Type 5

Spending time in reflection and introspection

Learning something new

Peace and quiet

Working on a project

Alone time just to observe

Type 6

Doing something that makes you feel comfortable and being at home

Doing something you enjoy

Listening to your favorite songs

Getting a lot of sleep

Watching Netflix

Type 7

Being able to help people

Experiencing new things

Being with people you love

Going on vacation

Community

Type 8

Taking a break from always taking the lead

Getting rid of clutter

Spending time alone

Having a routine

Being creative

Type 9

Having a peaceful environment

Connecting with others

Being cozy on the couch

Having quiet time

Relaxing or napping

"We know ourselves better than anyone," Corretta said. "And we know when something's off. But it's learning how to trust yourself, right? And so once you notice that something is off, you have to do what you know is your healthy coping skill."

Knowing your Enneagram type also means learning more about your true self and identifying your true fears and desires.

"When you start asking the question, 'Why do I do the things I do?' Then you get below the surface and you get to your motivation you get to what your core fear is and what your core desire is," Paige said. "Every single decision that a human makes is either moving towards their desire or away from their fear."

When it comes to the base of it, Corretta said each type really just wants one main thing.

Type 1s want to know they are good.

Type 2s want to know they are loved.

Type 3s want to know they are valued.

Type 4s want to know they are seen.

Type 5s want to know they are not a burden.

Type 6s want to know they are brave.

Type 7s want to know they are cared for.

Type 8s want to know they will not be betrayed.