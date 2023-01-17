Evil Genius Beer Co. unveils two new playoff-worthy beers for Eagles fans

Evil Genius Beer announced two new beers in honor of the Eagles run to the playoffs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Philadelphia sports fans will have not one but two ways to celebrate this weekend for the playoffs.

Over 20 years ago, Indianapolis Colts Coach Jim Mora made internet history with his post-game rant. Some of his iconic lines include, "Playoffs!?! Don’t talk about – playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs!?!” Evil Genius Beer Co. is bringing the iconic moment back into the spotlight with their new Orange Creamsicle IPA dubbed "Playoffs!?!"

"Playoffs!?!" is a brand-new beer for the Philadelphia brewers. This flavorful, full-bodied IPA is described as a "creamsicle without the brain freeze" and features all-natural orange and vanilla flavors as well as juicy Azaaca and Motueka hops and an ABV of 7& on the dot.

“The only thing missing is the wooden stick," said Evil Genius Beer Co. Co-Founder Trevor Hayward.

The new beer will be available across Evil Genius' distribution footprint, including Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

In addition to independent bottle shops, Evil Genius is available in Giant-Martin's, Total Wine, Wegmans and Weis Markets. Their beer is available in draft packages for bars and in six-packs for consumers. Prices may vary depending on location but the average price per six-pack is around $11.99.

“Sports has become such a huge part of our business," said Hayward. “Our taproom hosts regular viewing parties for local teams and some of our most popular beers have been derived from the realm of athletics. Now, in time for the grand finale of football season, we debut Playoffs!?! and bring back Fly Like an Eagle."

Evil Genius Brewing Co. is also bringing back their hometown tribute "Fly Like an Eagle," a water, ice-inspired milkshake style IPA in two flavors, mango and blue raspberry.

The ale weighs in at an approachable 6.2% ABV and is brewed with vanilla and lactose, as well as over 100 pounds of fresh mango puree and over 15 gallons of blue raspberry slushy syrup.