Here are events, ways to observe Juneteenth 2023 in central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. Union soldiers brought the news to Galveston, Texas, in 1865. The date was marked a federal holiday in 2021.

Many organizations in central Pennsylvania will honor the day with festivals, concerts, conversations and celebration.

Here is a list of events and ways to recognize the day during Juneteenth 2023 (If you don't see yours on the list and would like it added, e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

Cumberland County

The organization will host a Juneteenth celebration between High Street and Pitt Street in downtown Carlisle on June 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dauphin County

The organization will host a number of events to celebrate Juneteenth. Most of the events are free, but passes and more information can be found on the group's Eventbrite.

Performances involving dance, music, art, spoken word and more

Date: June 14

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Narcisse Theatre Company, 312 Chestnut St., Harrisburg

Celebration with art, food trucks, vendors and a DJ

Date: June 15

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 1401 N. Third St., Harrisburg

Socialize and network with other young professionals

Date: June 16

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 23 S. Third St., Harrisburg

Juneteenth Kickoff

Festival with prizes, giveaways, vendors, mediation sessions, a DJ, line dancing, hip hop and African dance

Date: June 17

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Soldier's Grove, 531-559 Commonwealth Ave., Harrisburg

Featuring artists Michel'le, Jeff Redd, Shai, Zhane and lead singers Soul for Real

Date: June 17

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.

Location: XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg

A day of fun and entertainment for the whole family, featuring a petting zoo, inflatables, STEM activities for kids, performances, food trucks and more

Date: June 18

Time: Noon

Location: Harrisburg Area Community College, 1 HACC Dr., Harrisburg

Juneteenth Press Conference