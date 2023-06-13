Here are events, ways to observe Juneteenth 2023 in central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. Union soldiers brought the news to Galveston, Texas, in 1865. The date was marked a federal holiday in 2021.
Many organizations in central Pennsylvania will honor the day with festivals, concerts, conversations and celebration.
Here is a list of events and ways to recognize the day during Juneteenth 2023 (If you don't see yours on the list and would like it added, e-mail us at news@fox43.com):
Cumberland County
The organization will host a Juneteenth celebration between High Street and Pitt Street in downtown Carlisle on June 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Dauphin County
The organization will host a number of events to celebrate Juneteenth. Most of the events are free, but passes and more information can be found on the group's Eventbrite.
- Performances involving dance, music, art, spoken word and more
- Date: June 14
- Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m.
- Location: Narcisse Theatre Company, 312 Chestnut St., Harrisburg
- Celebration with art, food trucks, vendors and a DJ
- Date: June 15
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: 1401 N. Third St., Harrisburg
- Socialize and network with other young professionals
- Date: June 16
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: 23 S. Third St., Harrisburg
Juneteenth Kickoff
- Festival with prizes, giveaways, vendors, mediation sessions, a DJ, line dancing, hip hop and African dance
- Date: June 17
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Location: Soldier's Grove, 531-559 Commonwealth Ave., Harrisburg
- Featuring artists Michel'le, Jeff Redd, Shai, Zhane and lead singers Soul for Real
- Date: June 17
- Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.
- Location: XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg
- A day of fun and entertainment for the whole family, featuring a petting zoo, inflatables, STEM activities for kids, performances, food trucks and more
- Date: June 18
- Time: Noon
- Location: Harrisburg Area Community College, 1 HACC Dr., Harrisburg
Juneteenth Press Conference
- Featuring Rogette Harris, Kimeka Campbell, Lenwood Sloan, Mayor Ciara Dent, State Rep. Justin Fleming and State Rep. David Madsen
- Date: June 19
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Location: K. Leroy Irvis Building, near State Capitol complex, Commonwealth Ave, Harrisburg