Choosing energy efficiency in your new or current home | Home Smart

If you are looking to purchase a more efficient home or want to make a few upgrades to your current home, the possibilities are endless!

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There are plenty of opportunities for your home to go green while saving some green as well.

Michael Klaips, regional sales manager of Keystone Custom Homes, says for a new buyer, energy efficiency is easier to attain than one may think.

“Green initiatives I mean, it's paving the way,” said Klaips. "Customers come to us, and they want to own a Keystone home but they want to make sure they are making a decision that’s good for the environment and not only good for their family, so sustainability and energy efficiency are high on their list."

And those initiatives are prioritized right off the bat, starting from the way the home is built.

“Two by six construction gives us a deeper cavity for insulation [and] we actually set our exterior studs at 19.25 inches on center,” said Klaips. "That actually gives us wider openings for insulation, so it’s more insulation in the homes and less wood, which is more efficient."

Additional efficiency options include LED lighting throughout the home, energy efficient windows with dual locking mechanisms, smart thermostats, insulated garage and garage doors and energy-efficient toilets.

Options continue to expand based on the buyer and their needs!

“We spend a lot of time making sure our floor plans are functional for the families, but also that they are sustainable, that they are energy efficient,” said Klaips.

Klaips also says improvements are not exclusive to new buyers, and that it's easy to make changes to your current home.

“Something somebody could do after they complete the home or something somebody could do in a resale home is window treatments,” said Klaips. "Certainly plantation shutters or wood blinds or even curtains can help the energy efficiency of a home."

You can also switch out an aging furnace with an energy-conscious model, and depending on the community's regulations, solar panels may be added to your roof to help cut down on costs.