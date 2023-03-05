Embrace tropical flavors with Olivia's pineapple teriyaki monkfish

Olivia's is embracing summer flavors with a savory pineapple teriyaki sauce served atop mild, sweet monkfish.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The rain this week may have put a damper on the start of warm weather, but Olivia's is embracing summer flavors with a savory pineapple teriyaki sauce.

Served atop monkfish, this sauce lends a bit of tang to the mild, sweet fish.

Grilled zucchini and a baked sweet potato are the perfect accompaniments to encapsulate the fresh flavor of the dish.

Savory pineapple teriyaki sauce

Ingredients

3 tablespoons, rice vinegar

2 teaspoons, sesame oil

2 tablespoons, honey

1 cup, mirin

1 cup, soy sauce

1 cup, pineapple, chopped

2 tablespoons, fresh ginger

6 cloves, fresh garlic

4 tablespoons, sesame seeds

2 ounces, brown sugar

1 tablespoon, arrowroot

Directions

In a skillet on medium-high heat, toast the sesame seeds until lightly browned. Add the sesame oil, ginger, garlic and pineapple. Heat all of the ingredients for approximately two to three minutes. Add the soy sauce, mirin, rice vinegar, brown sugar and honey. Simmer the mixture for approximately three to four minutes. Add the arrowroot to thicken the sauce.

Blackened seasoning

Ingredients

2 tablespoons, smoked paprika

1 teaspoon, cayenne pepper, ground

1 teaspoon, thyme, ground

1 teaspoon, oregano, ground

1 tablespoon, granulated garlic

1 tablespoon, granulated onion

1 tablespoon, sea salt

1 tablespoon, Old Bay

1 tablespoon, basil, ground

