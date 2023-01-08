Eggplant caprese salad | Seasonal Servings

Using eggplant adds another seasonal ingredient to a salad that already uses fresh tomatoes and herbs!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tomatoes and fresh herbs shine in this week’s Seasonal Servings, but eggplant adds a nice twist to a classic.

That’s right! This eggplant caprese salad lets you add another seasonal ingredient to the usual tomatoes and herbs. After grilling slices of eggplant, a simple balsamic glaze lets all of the fresh flavors shine.

Eggplant Caprese Salad

Ingredients

1 large eggplant, sliced about ½ inch thick

1-16 ounce mozzarella log, sliced about ½ inch thick

1 large slicing tomato, sliced about ½ inch thick

1 cup, balsamic vinegar

2 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon, basil

1 tablespoon, parsley

2 tablespoons, sugar or honey

½ tablespoon, Italian seasoning

5-ounce package, fresh greens (your choice)

Olive oil (a LOT)

Salt and pepper

Directions

Baste one side of the eggplant slices with olive oil, and then season them with the salt and pepper. Heat more oil in a grill pan on medium-high heat. Fry the eggplant in batches, waiting about three to four minutes to turn them. Before turning, be sure to baste the other side with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook the other side for an additional three to five minutes. Set the eggplant aside when finished. You could also use an outdoor grill in place of a grill pan indoors.

To make the balsamic glaze, begin by heating 1 cup of balsamic vinegar in a small pot on medium heat. Bring it to a boil. Throw in two garlic cloves (minced or leave them whole and remove when finished) and add the Italian seasoning. Add the sweetener of choice. Cook for about 12 to 15 minutes, until it’s reduced by about half. As it cools, it will thicken further. You can do this step while cooking the eggplant.