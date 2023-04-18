Easy one-pot mushroom and pea pasta | Seasonal Servings

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hearty mushrooms and sweat peas are the star ingredients in this week’s Seasonal Servings.
This convenient, one-pot pasta is easy to prepare in advance and makes it easier to throw a tasty dinner together in a flash. Even better, it comes with less cleanup afterward!
Pennsylvania has plenty of mushroom farms, so choose a local brand, if possible, for the best flavor and to support our local economy.
One-pot mushroom and pea pasta
Ingredients
- 2 cups chicken, cooked
- 2 tablespoons, olive oil
- 8 ounces, mushrooms of choice, sliced
- 10 ounces, peas, thawed
- 1 box pasta (16 ounces, whole wheat penne was used here)
- 6 scallions, sliced on a bias with whites and greens separated
- ½ cup, white wine (or cooking wine)
- 3 cups, chicken stock
- 1 cup, Italian cheese blend
- ½ to 1 cup, heavy cream
- 4 cloves, garlic, sliced
- 2 tablespoons, parsley chopped, for garnish
- Pecorino Romano (or more Italian cheese blend) for extra on top
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a large pot, heat one to two tablespoons of olive oil on medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook until they're softened, stirring occasionally. Be sure to season with salt and pepper. This should take about six to eight minutes.
Add the whites of the scallion, and season with a bit more salt and pepper. Cook for an additional one to two minutes, or until softened. Add the garlic and cook for about another minute. Don’t let the garlic burn. Add the white wine, and let it reduce by about half.
Then, add the pasta and stir. Add the chicken stock, stir, and then cover the pot. Let it cook for about eight to 10 minutes, until the pasta is nearly done. Add the heavy creamy and stir to incorporate. Add the peas next. Then, it’s time to add the cheese!
Once the cheese is incorporated, if you feel it’s too thick, you can always add a bit more cream. Add the cooked chicken and green parts of the scallions and take the pot off the heat once the chicken is warmed through, about two to four minutes. Top with more cheese, scallions and parsley as desired. Serve and enjoy!