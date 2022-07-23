Disney to use more gender-neutral terms for employees in US theme parks

Employees at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations will now be called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices" instead of "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices".

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORIDA, USA — United States Disneyland and Disney World employees will now be known as "Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices" instead of "Fairy God Mothers in Training", according to the popular themed park.

The "Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices" dress up children as princesses and knights in boutiques at its US theme parks once it reopens August 25, according to the official Disneyworld website.

According to Streaming The Magic, a popular Disney fan page, the change was made for inclusivity. As some cast members may not identify as female.

Online reservations will also begin early August. Disney says its Disney Springs and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa locations are still closed at this time.