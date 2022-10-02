The different types of love | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Feb. 10 to discuss what real love is and what real love is not.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Valentine's Day approaching, it's a great time to reflect on what sorts of love you want to practice as the year is only beginning.

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Feb. 10 to discuss what real love is and what real love is not and gave a few suggestions on how we can show ourselves and others love.

She asks, is self-care and self-love the same thing? In order to determine this, she suggests asking yourselves the following questions about whatever it is you're doing.

Is it temporary and fleeting, followed later by regret?

Is it self indulgent or to please others?

Is it addictive or toxic?

Versus:

Is it uplifting and encouraging?

Is it lasting and fulfilling?

Is it empowering?

Reihm also suggested switching some actions for others, in order to take care better care of ourselves like:

Going to bed early vs. scrolling social media

Getting your heart rate up for 30 minutes vs. binge-watching a show

Seeking accountability vs. indulging in an addiction/toxic behavior

To view the whole interview, check out the clip above.