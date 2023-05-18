Celebrate 'I Love Reese's Day' with sweet treats from Desserts, Etc.

Desserts, Etc., located in Hershey, demonstrated how to make some sweet peanut butter treats in honor of 'I Love Reese's Day.'

YORK, Pa. — Peanut butter lovers rejoice!

Desserts, Etc. took over the kitchen this morning to make some sweet treats in honor of "I Love Reese's Day."

The Hershey Company started a petition to make the day a holiday in 2010, and now it is celebrated every year on May 18.

Desserts, Etc. made Reese's cupcakes and a peanut butter silk pie to commemorate the special day.

Andrea Centini says the secret to perfectly baked cupcakes is using a scoop to make sure all of the liners are filled with the same amount of batter.

For a yummy dessert that takes less effort, a peanut butter silk pie may be the way to go. This no-bake treat is quick to whip up and can be made with a store-bought Oreo crust, making it even easier.

For those who want to leave the baking to the professionals, Desserts, Etc. is located at 840 East Chocolate Avenue in Hershey.