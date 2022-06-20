Dating in your 50s, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

"Dating in your 50s," sounds like a game show and in some regards it is a game, according to the chicks from Chick2Chick, Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Dating can be hard for everyone, but it's especially hard "getting back out there," as we age.

"Dating in your 50s," sounds like a game show and in some regards it is a game, according to the chicks from Chick2Chick, Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry.

Do you know how to play the game? What is “ghosting” and why do people do it? Posteraro and Perry spoke with National Relationship Coach Jane Garapick about these questions and more on their latest podcast.

The chicks also joined FOX43 on June 20 to discuss what they learned from their conversation with Garapick and the five things women should know about men according to her.

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

