Dallastown High School presents 'Legally Blonde'

Seniors Paige Langmead and Corey Strayer are excited to put on "Legally Blonde," the last musical they will perform in at Dallastown Area High School.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A York County high school will soon take a beloved romantic comedy from the movie screen to the stage.

Dallastown Area High School students are putting the finishing touches on their adaptation of "Legally Blonde," a rousing comedy about a fashion-merchandising-major-turned-law-student (and, yes, she's blonde).

"I think that the musical version just brings a lot more energy," Corey Strayer, who plays Emmitt Forrest, said. "When you watch the movie, it's very energetic, it's amazing, but when you watch the musical you have the music, the dancing, all of the energy coming from the cast straight out into the audience and it really just brings a whole different feel to the story."

The cast is preparing for their first show on Thursday with dress rehearsals this week.

"I get to wear a wig... so that's been really fun for me—kind of playing pretend and getting to be a blonde for now," Paige Langmead, who plays Elle Woods, said.

She and Strayer, both seniors, will take their last bow on the Dallastown stage at the end of the weekend.

"I'm really excited about this because Corey and I have both been doing shows together since seventh grade, so I think it's kind of special that we get to finish out our high school career with a show like this, sharing the stage together," Langmead said.